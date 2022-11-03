OPSEU walkout would not affect schools in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The planned walkout by Ontario Public Service Employees Union education workers on Friday in support of CUPE will not have an effect on schools in Waterloo Region.

The union, which represents 8,000 education workers across the province, does not have a presence in Waterloo Region.

A majority of OPSEU members work for school boards in Peel and York regions while there are also other members in Ottawa, Simcoe and Moosonee as well as a few other districts.

CUPE has been negotiating with the province on a new deal for months and set a strike date last week for Friday.

The Ford government is expected to pass legislation that would impose a new contract on CUPE members and make a strike illegal, but the union says its employees will walk off the job, regardless unless a deal is reached.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has said it will be forced to close its schools as a result and announced Monday that they would be moving to remote learning due to the job action.

CUPE said it presented a counter-offer to the province late Tuesday, but a day later Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that he will not negotiate unless the union cancels its job action.

The education workers include early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians.