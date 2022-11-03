Menu

Canada

OPSEU walkout would not affect schools in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Labour dispute between CUPE and Ontario government heats up'
Labour dispute between CUPE and Ontario government heats up
Labour dispute between CUPE and Ontario government heats up

The planned walkout by Ontario Public Service Employees Union education workers on Friday in support of CUPE will not have an effect on schools in Waterloo Region.

The union, which represents 8,000 education workers across the province, does not have a presence in Waterloo Region.

Read more: ‘No choice’ but to pass education law to quash CUPE strike, Doug Ford says

A majority of OPSEU members work for school boards in Peel and York regions while there are also other members in Ottawa, Simcoe and Moosonee as well as a few other districts.

CUPE has been negotiating with the province on a new deal for months and set a strike date last week for Friday.

Trending Now

The Ford government is expected to pass legislation that would impose a new contract on CUPE members and make a strike illegal, but the union says its employees will walk off the job, regardless unless a deal is reached.

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has said it will be forced to close its schools as a result and announced Monday that they would be moving to remote learning due to the job action.

Read more: Ontario legislation imposing contract on CUPE education workers set to pass

CUPE said it presented a counter-offer to the province late Tuesday, but a day later Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that he will not negotiate unless the union cancels its job action.

The education workers include early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians.

Doug Ford, Kitchener news, Waterloo news, Cambridge news, CUPE, Waterloo Region District School Board, Canadian Union Of Public Employees, WRDSB, Notwithstanding Clause, CUPE strike, Waterloo Catholic District School Board, WCDSB, Ontario education workers, CUPE Education Workers Strike, ontario education sector
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

