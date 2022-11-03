‘No choice’ but to pass education law to quash CUPE strike, Doug Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says education workers left him “no choice” but to use legislation to quash a strike.

The government is expected to pass a bill today that would impose a contract on the workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and ban them from striking, with steep fines if they don’t comply.

But CUPE has said its workers, including educational assistants, custodians and administrative staff, will start a strike Friday “until further notice,” despite the looming law that would make the walkout illegal.

Ford says students have already suffered through two years of pandemic disruptions, and the government will use every tool at its disposal to ensure kids stay in class full-time.

Many school boards across the province, including the Toronto District School Board, have said schools will be closed during a strike, while others plan to move to remote learning.

CUPE presented a counter-offer late Tuesday, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will not negotiate unless the union cancels its job action.

