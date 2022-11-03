Menu

Education

‘No choice’ but to pass education law to quash CUPE strike, Doug Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario negotiations with CUPE won’t proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce'
Ontario negotiations with CUPE won’t proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario negotiations with CUPE won't proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says education workers left him “no choice” but to use legislation to quash a strike.

The government is expected to pass a bill today that would impose a contract on the workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and ban them from striking, with steep fines if they don’t comply.

But CUPE has said its workers, including educational assistants, custodians and administrative staff, will start a strike Friday “until further notice,” despite the looming law that would make the walkout illegal.

Ford says students have already suffered through two years of pandemic disruptions, and the government will use every tool at its disposal to ensure kids stay in class full-time.

Can anyone block Ontario legislation designed to impose a contract on education workers?

Many school boards across the province, including the Toronto District School Board, have said schools will be closed during a strike, while others plan to move to remote learning.

CUPE presented a counter-offer late Tuesday, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will not negotiate unless the union cancels its job action.

Click to play video: 'CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn joins GNM'
CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn joins GNM
Click to play video: 'Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce joins GNM'
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce joins GNM
