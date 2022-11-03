Kingston, Ont. police make arrest in downtown arson case

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A case of arson involving an incident in August has resulted in charges for a person from Kingston, Ont.

The arson took place Aug. 4th at a business on Princess Street in downtown Kingston.

At the time, police were able to release surveillance footage of the suspect walking away from the scene.

Charges have now been laid and the accused has been brought to Kingston Police headquarters for a bail hearing Thursday.