Crime

Kingston, Ont. police make arrest in downtown arson case

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 12:05 pm
Kingston Police have made an arrest in connection to an arson in downtown Kingston this Aug. View image in full screen
Kingston Police have made an arrest in connection to an arson in downtown Kingston this Aug. Global News

A case of arson involving an incident in August has resulted in charges for a person from Kingston, Ont.

The arson took place Aug. 4th at a business on Princess Street in downtown Kingston.

At the time, police were able to release surveillance footage of the suspect walking away from the scene.

Trending Now

Charges have now been laid and the accused has been brought to Kingston Police headquarters for a bail hearing Thursday.

