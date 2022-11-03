Kingston, Ont. police make arrest in downtown arson case

A case of arson involving an incident in August has resulted in charges for a person from Kingston, Ont.
The arson took place Aug. 4th at a business on Princess Street in downtown Kingston.
At the time, police were able to release surveillance footage of the suspect walking away from the scene.
Charges have now been laid and the accused has been brought to Kingston Police headquarters for a bail hearing Thursday.
