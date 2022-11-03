Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grenville County OPP seek man involved in liquor theft

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:08 am
Police in Grenville county say this man is responsible for the theft of 18 liquor bottles from a local store.
Police in Grenville county say this man is responsible for the theft of 18 liquor bottles from a local store. OPP

A North Grenville liquor store is out nearly $1,700 in products after a man stole 18 bottles of alcohol on Oct. 15 at around 8:00 p.m. according to police.

The theft happened at a store on Colonnade Road in North Grenville.

Read more: Limestone District School Board says it will move to remote learning if education workers walk out

He is described as heavy set, with short brown hair and a brown beard, approximately 25 to 35 years old, wearing a light grey hoodie, dark jogging pants and white Nike shoes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Development proposal at site of Kingston, Ont. prison for women receives important approval'
Development proposal at site of Kingston, Ont. prison for women receives important approval
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PolicelcboLiquor TheftKemptvilleNorth Grenville
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers