Grenville County OPP seek man involved in liquor theft

A North Grenville liquor store is out nearly $1,700 in products after a man stole 18 bottles of alcohol on Oct. 15 at around 8:00 p.m. according to police.
The theft happened at a store on Colonnade Road in North Grenville.
He is described as heavy set, with short brown hair and a brown beard, approximately 25 to 35 years old, wearing a light grey hoodie, dark jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
