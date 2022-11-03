Kitchener man arrested in Woolwich after weapons incident

A man was arrested in Woolwich on Halloween in connection with a weapons incident that occurred in Kitchener earlier last month, Waterloo Regional Police say.
On Oct. 8 at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business near Highland and Westmount roads for a weapons call.
Police were told that a man had flashed a knife at two employees inside the business and threatened them.
They say the man took off on a bike and was last spotted heading toward Belmont Avenue.
A 31-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
