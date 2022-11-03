Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in Woolwich after weapons incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:15 am
A man was arrested in Woolwich on Halloween in connection with a weapons incident that occurred in Kitchener earlier last month, Waterloo Regional Police say.

On Oct. 8 at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business near Highland and Westmount roads for a weapons call.

Read more: Police release photo of man connected with weapons incident in Kitchener

Police were told that a man had flashed a knife at two employees inside the business and threatened them.

They say the man took off on a bike and was last spotted heading toward Belmont Avenue.

Read more: Another large brawl involving teens in Kitchener leaves 1 injured: police

A 31-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWestmount Road KitchenerHighland Road KitchenerKitchener weapons
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

