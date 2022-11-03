Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire in Brampton sends 1 person to hospital in critical condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 9:02 am
Crews on scene after a fire near Queen Street and McMurchy Avenue on Nov. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews on scene after a fire near Queen Street and McMurchy Avenue on Nov. 3, 2022. Brampton Fire / Twitter

Brampton Fire says one person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire early Thursday.

Fire officials said on Thursday they were dealing with a residential high-rise fire in the area of Queen Street and McMurchy Avenue.

They said the fire is under control and that their searches of the building were complete.

In a later update, Brampton Fire chief Bill Boyes said one person suffered critical injuries.

Read more: Over 80 per cent of basement fires in Brampton over past 2 years in unregistered units

Some residents were displaced due to the fire.

Trending Now

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

BramptonQueen StreetBrampton Firefire bramptonMcMurchy AvenueBrampton fire high rise buildingBrampton high rise fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers