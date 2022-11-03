Fire in Brampton sends 1 person to hospital in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton Fire says one person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire early Thursday.

Fire officials said on Thursday they were dealing with a residential high-rise fire in the area of Queen Street and McMurchy Avenue.

They said the fire is under control and that their searches of the building were complete.

In a later update, Brampton Fire chief Bill Boyes said one person suffered critical injuries.

Some residents were displaced due to the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified for the investigation.

