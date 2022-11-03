Vehicle strikes tree, fatal collision in Oxford County on Tuesday

OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Oxford County earlier this week.
On Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on County Road 119 (19th Line), Zorra Township.
Investigators found that the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree.
The driver was taken to hospital where he later died,
The deceased has been identified as 87-year-old Leonard Martin of Thamesford.
The road was closed for approximately six hours following the initial stages of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
