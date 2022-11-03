Vehicle strikes tree, fatal collision in Oxford County on Tuesday

See more sharing options

OPP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Oxford County earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., a single-vehicle collision was reported on County Road 119 (19th Line), Zorra Township.

Investigators found that the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital where he later died,

The deceased has been identified as 87-year-old Leonard Martin of Thamesford.

The road was closed for approximately six hours following the initial stages of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.