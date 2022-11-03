Fog cancels school buses in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin on Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Due to fog, all school vehicles in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin County as well as the Red Zone were cancelled Thursday morning.

According to Student Transportation Services, buses in London will start on schedule.

Nov 3: Due to fog, all school vehicles in OXFORD, MIDDLESEX, ELGIN and Red Zone are CANCELLED for the MORNING only. Buses in London will start on schedule. Buses will run in the afternoon unless otherwise posted. Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a list of routes. @TVDSB @LDCSB pic.twitter.com/nxeViMBFgK — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) November 3, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near-zero visibility for the following areas:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

This is the third straight day this week that a fog warning has been in effect.

School bus officials say buses will run in the afternoon unless otherwise posted.

For more information about affected school routes, visit mybigyellowbus.ca.