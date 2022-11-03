Fog cancels school buses in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin on Thursday morning

Due to fog, all school vehicles in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin County as well as the Red Zone were cancelled Thursday morning.
According to Student Transportation Services, buses in London will start on schedule.
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near-zero visibility for the following areas:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
This is the third straight day this week that a fog warning has been in effect.
School bus officials say buses will run in the afternoon unless otherwise posted.
For more information about affected school routes, visit mybigyellowbus.ca.
