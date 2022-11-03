Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fog cancels school buses in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin on Thursday morning

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 7:22 am
An early foggy morning drive on Oxford Street in London, Ont. View image in full screen
An early foggy morning drive on Oxford Street in London, Ont. 980 CFPL

Due to fog, all school vehicles in Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin County as well as the Red Zone were cancelled Thursday morning.

According to Student Transportation Services, buses in London will start on schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near-zero visibility for the following areas:

Trending Now
  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

This is the third straight day this week that a fog warning has been in effect.

School bus officials say buses will run in the afternoon unless otherwise posted.

For more information about affected school routes, visit mybigyellowbus.ca.

Environment CanadaWeatherLondon OntarioLdnontSchool BusElgin CountyFogMiddlesex2022Fog AdvisoryOxfordbus cancellationsNov. 3
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers