CAQ MNA Marilyne Picard mourns the loss of second son in less than a year

For the second time in less than a year, Montreal-area MNA Marilyne Picard and her family are mourning the loss of a son.

London-Eliot Mercier died from his injuries after being run over by a pickup truck on Tuesday morning in the Sud Ouest borough.

The 19-year-old was the stepson of the Coalition Avenir Québec MNA for Soulange.

This is the second time Picard and her family are experiencing the loss of a son.

Eleven months ago, in December 2021, 16-year-old Noah Mercier died in hospital after a dramatic car accident in Pointe-Claire.

In an emotional posting on Facebook Wednesday evening Picard wrote, “There were 7 of us. Unfortunately we are now 5.”

The post is receiving hundreds of heartfelt messages of condolences.

Fellow members of the national assembly are reaching out, including Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade.

“I offer all my sincere condolences. All my thoughts are with you,” Anglade said.

Les mots me manquent face à cette nouvelle. À toi, @picard_marilyne ainsi qu’à toute la famille, je vous offre mes plus sincères condoléances. Toutes mes pensées sont avec vous.https://t.co/jWdrnzXUX0 — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) November 2, 2022

Montreal police are still investigating the circumstance of the 19-year-old’s death.

According to witness accounts, police say the victim was lying in the street when he was run over.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.