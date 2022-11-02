Annual Field of Crosses display back at Kelowna, B.C. park

Send this page to someone via email

Much like a scene from the poem In Flanders Fields, rows and rows of white crosses have been placed in Kelowna, B.C.’s City Park ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Field of Crosses project is an annual display to memorialize local soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Wednesday, members of the community, veterans and family members of the fallen soldiers gathered for an opening ceremony of the annual display.

“Our great uncle passed away in the First World War,” said Janet Cameron who attended the ceremony. “He was an officer because he was away at university when the war started.”

Cameron and her family try and visit the display each year in honor of their great uncle, Ian Cameron, who passed away the first weekend of Vimy.

She said the display allows her family to connect with several family members who fought for our freedom.

“Our grandfather also fought in the war but he luckily came home because he hadn’t married my grandmother yet so we wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t come home,” said Cameron.

“And I can’t even imagine – they were just in mud, freezing cold water for months on months on end. No, I don’t think we can even fathom how horrible it was.”

Ian Cameron’s cross is among the 237 crosses in City Park. Each cross bears the name of a Kelowna veteran, their rank, branch, age and the date of their death.

The crosses make up the multi-partner project which also serves as a teaching tool for local students. The display will be in place until Nov. 12.