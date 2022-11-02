Menu

November snowfall hits southern Alberta, creates icy driving conditions

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'November snowfall hits southern Alberta, creates icy driving conditions'
November snowfall hits southern Alberta, creates icy driving conditions
The season’s first blast of wintery weather whipped across southern Alberta on Wednesday. The wind and snow created treacherous driving conditions, as well as traffic tie ups on some of Lethbridge’s busiest roadways. Erik Bay has more.

A dump of November snow is covering roadways and forcing southern Albertans to break out the shovels on Wednesday.

According to Lethbridge city officials, crews were sanding and salting roads throughout the night in anticipation of the snowfall but the weather still created an icy morning commute for some drivers.

“The roads were so warm that snow melted and then it froze back (sometime) in the morning,” said Darwin Juell, transportation manager for the city of Lethbridge.

“We had guys continuously doing salting or sanding.”

Morning traffic came to a virtual standstill along Whoop-Up Drive before Lethbridge police tweeted access was open in both directions at 11 a.m.

Traffic was down to a virtual standstill Wednesday morning, as drivers dealt with winter conditions on Nov. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Traffic was down to a virtual standstill Wednesday morning, as drivers dealt with winter conditions on Nov. 2, 2022. Courtesy: Azlyn Olson

As of Wednesday afternoon, AMA estimated wait times for service in Lethbridge at roughly two hours.

Read more: Calgary, southern Alberta battle icy roads during November storm

Highways outside the city have also been proving treacherous.

511 Alberta encouraged drivers to find alternate routes after Hwy 5 south of Lethbridge was closed between Hwy 508 and Twp Rd 70 for most of the day because of a collision. It has since reopened.

Drivers also reporting accidents along Highway 3, including a vehicle on its side west of Coalhurst, while Coaldale and District Emergency Services responded to a jackknifed semi east of the town.

The snowfall is also prompting the city to activate phase one snow routes.

Read more: Icy roads lead to dozens of crashes as snowfall warning remains for Calgary

Vehicles parked on streets marked with a blue snowflake sign will need to be moved before noon on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expecting to end overnight but Lethbridge could see more flakes falling soon.

“We also understand it’s going to be snowing on Sunday, with heavy snowfall on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, so we’re anticipating more problems with our conditions eroding and we’re ready for it,” Juell said.

Lethbridge residents might want to keep their shovels close at hand.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

