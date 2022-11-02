Icy roads lead to dozens of crashes as snowfall warning remains for Calgary

See more sharing options

Calgary emergency crews were kept busy Tuesday night as falling snow caused slippery conditions and poor visibility around the city.

Police say there were over 70 crashes between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. many on roads, including Deerfoot Trail, Crowchild Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail.

Ten of those resulted in minor injuries.

CPS says at one point, officers were responding to a crash every four minutes.

They say drivers should give themselves more time and more space during their morning commute.

Highways to the west of the city were also in bad shape, with black ice and poor visibility causing poor driving conditions.

Calgary remains under a snowfall warning, with up to 20 centimetres expected by Wednesday.

The mountains could get up to 30 centimetres.

City of Calgary crews have been working on dealing with icy spots as well as sanding and salting as needed.

Once the snowfall ends, the snow priority plan will be activated, focusing on clearing high volume roadways as well as some pedestrian overpasses, sidewalks next to city-owned properties and high priority bus pads.

