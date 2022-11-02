Conservation society purchases 16 hectares in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A steep stretch of grassland in the South Okanagan has been acquired by a conservation association.

On Wednesday, Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) announced that it has purchased 16 hectares of land along Highway 3, around three kilometres southeast of Osoyoos, B.C.

The south-facing land sits above a ravine that protects a groundwater spring — the source of Bourguiba Creek— which flows into Haynes Creek, which is a tributary of Osoyoos Lake.

“Its steep slopes of sagebrush, bunchgrass, and scattered pines are home to California bighorn sheep, provide spring range for mule deer, and habitat for many species-at-risk, such as badger (endangered), rattlesnake (threatened), screech owl (threatened), and half-moon Hairstreak (endangered),” SILT said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Conservation of this habitat protects valuable undeveloped land for wildlife in a rapidly developing area as well as offering opportunities for the public to enjoy birding, hiking and other outdoor activities in a natural setting with panoramic views.”

SILT says the purchase was relatively quick, done in a matter of months, thanks to far-ranging support from a variety of organizations and individuals.

1:56 The Nature Trust of BC purchasing land near Kaleden, BC

Those organizations included:

South Okanagan Conservation Fund

Wild Sheep Society of B.C.

B.C. Conservation Foundation

Okanagan-Similkameen Parks Society

B.C. Parks

Government of Canada

Part of Canada’s Nature Fund

“This is a beautiful piece of natural Okanagan landscape, where the aroma of sage and pinesap remind me of my childhood growing up in this valley,” said SILT president Judie Steeves.

“I’ve been sad to see so many of these natural features paved and built over in my lifetime and it’s very rewarding for me personally to participate in conserving a site where delicate mariposa lilies bend in the breeze, and I can hear the meadowlark’s melody.”