Lifestyle

Nature Trust of BC asks for public’s help to purchase ecologically-important land near Kaleden

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 8:10 pm
The land that Nature Trust of BC would like to add to the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch. View image in full screen
The land that Nature Trust of BC would like to add to the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch. Submitted

There’s no question about it, the Okanagan is beautiful and Nature Trust BC wants to keep it that way.

So far the not-for-profit land conservation organization has conserved more than 178,000 acres of ecologically-important land across the province and now it’s eyeing a parcel in the South Okanagan.

The property is one of the last privately-owned parcels of land in the White Lake Basin area and is 161 acres. Once purchased, it will become part of Nature Trust BC’s White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch which is currently 20,317 acres.

“This area is part of an open grass ecosystem that is very rare in B.C.,” said Nick Burdock, Thompson Okanagan Conservation Land Manager at Nature Trust of BC.

“It represents less than one per cent of the land base in B.C. but represents a very high percentage of the biodiversity and the species that are at risk.”

At-risk species include the Lewis’s Woodpecker, Barn Swallow, Flammulated Owl, Grasshopper Sparrow, and White-headed Woodpecker that call the land home.

Read more: Nearly 30 hectares purchased in South Okanagan to protect bighorn sheep

The conservation work is only possible with fundraising dollars. The Nature Trust of BC needs to raise $200,000 by the end of the month to purchase the land that hosts a sensitive ecosystem in the White Lake Basin.

“The total project cost was around the two million mark,” said Burdock.

The price tag includes the purchase price and an endowment fund.

“[The endowment fund is] to help us manage this property going forward. As well as all the other infrastructure needs that will be required to make sure that this place is protected,” said Burdock.

Read more: 5,000-hectare ‘Hastings Wildlife Junction’ now protected by Nature Conservancy of Canada

Right now there is a cattle ranch on the property, but those cows won’t be losing their home, Burdock says they get to stay for the time being.

Some of the areas may be open to the public to walk through and enjoy the beauty of the area. How much will be open will be decided in the near future.

To learn more about the project or how you can donate to the fundraiser visit www.canadahelps.org

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work' Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work
Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work – Oct 17, 2021
