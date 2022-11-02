Adult male dead after fatal accident on Regina Ring Road Wednesday afternoon

See more sharing options

Regina police have reported a fatal motor vehicle accident has occurred on Ring Road in Regina.

One adult male has been pronounced dead as a result of the collision.

A two-vehicle collision was reported to police at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 2, Regina police said in an email.

Police say a vehicle was heading east, before crossing the ditch into the westbound lanes between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

A number of injuries were reported as several people have been taken hospital.

As a result of the collision, the westbound lanes of Ring Road will be restricted between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street until investigators finish collecting evidence and taking measurements.

RPS noted the incident has led to a considerable back-up of traffic and are asking residents to avoid the bypass this evening.

The westbound lanes of Ring Road will be closed to traffic until at least 6:00 p.m. (estimated).