Politics

Winnipeg’s new mayor reveals executive policy committee appointments

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 5:39 pm
Winnipeg's new mayor, Scott Gillingham, presented his selection of five councillors for the executive policy committee (EPC) on Wednesday. The five councillors include, Jeff Browaty, Janice Lueks, Brian Mayes, John Orlikow and Sherri Rollins.

Winnipeg’s new mayor has named the city councillors who will make up his executive policy committee (EPC).

Scott Gillingham said  Wednesday his inner circle will include North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, Waverly West Coun. Janice Lukes, St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes, River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow, and Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins.

Each of the five councillors will also chair one of council’s standing policy committees.

Browaty will head up Finance & Economic Development, Lukes will chair Public Works, Mayes will lead Water, Waste & Environment, Orlikow will chair Community Services, and Rollins will lead Property & Development.

The new six-member EPC (five councillors plus the mayor) follows up on a promise Gillingham made during last month’s municipal election to drop one member from the committee.

The seventh EPC seat was eliminated by consolidating the Standing Policy Committee on Finance with the former Innovation & Economic committee.

Gillingham was sworn in as Winnipeg’s 44th mayor Tuesday following his Oct. 26th election win.

He vowed to work with all of council Wednesday.

“I ran for mayor on a commitment to unifying council to build a stronger Winnipeg,” Gillingham said in a release.

“I thank these councillors for agreeing to take on these leadership roles, but I look forward to working in collaboration with all councillors as we make progress on dealing with critical issues like safety, homelessness, infrastructure and improving city services.”

Gillingham also announced Wednesday Lukes will serve as deputy mayor and St. Norbert Coun. Markus Chambers will sit as both acting deputy mayor and the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

The new mayor said nominations and appointments to various agencies, boards, commissions, and council liaison positions will be made as part of an organizational meeting of council scheduled for Nov. 9.

