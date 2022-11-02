Menu

Canada

RCMP seek public assistance in search for Manitoba man missing since July

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 4:55 pm
David Shaun Sinclair, 43.
David Shaun Sinclair, 43. RCMP Handout

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man from a Manitoba First Nation who hasn’t been seen since July.

David Shaun Sinclair from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (also known as Crane River) was reported missing Oct. 21.

The 43-year-old was last heard from on July 4, police said in a release Wednesday.

At the time Sinclair was believed to be in Winnipeg, but investigators say he has since failed to make any contact with both friends and family.

They say all attempts to find Sinclair to date have been unsuccessful, and friends and family are concerned.

Sinclair is five-feet-six-inches tall and 195 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has various tattoos on his arms, police say.

Anyone with information on Sinclair’s whereabouts is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation is roughly 232 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
winnipegmissing personSte Rose du Lac RCMPManitoba missing personCrane RiverDavid Shaun SinclairO-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation
