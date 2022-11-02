RCMP seek public assistance in search for Manitoba man missing since July

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man from a Manitoba First Nation who hasn’t been seen since July.

David Shaun Sinclair from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (also known as Crane River) was reported missing Oct. 21.

The 43-year-old was last heard from on July 4, police said in a release Wednesday.

At the time Sinclair was believed to be in Winnipeg, but investigators say he has since failed to make any contact with both friends and family.

Ste. Rose du Lac #rcmpmb seeking assistance in locating 43yo David Sinclair who was last heard from on July 24. He’s believed to be in Wpg. He’s 5’6”, 195lbs w/ black hair & brown eyes. Have info? Please call Ste Rose du Lac RCMP @ 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/F12EJDCCoB — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 2, 2022

They say all attempts to find Sinclair to date have been unsuccessful, and friends and family are concerned.

Sinclair is five-feet-six-inches tall and 195 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has various tattoos on his arms, police say.

Anyone with information on Sinclair’s whereabouts is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation is roughly 232 km northwest of Winnipeg.