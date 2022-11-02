Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

17-year-old boy wanted for murder after shooting outside Toronto high school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'East end Toronto community reacts to fatal shooting of teen boy'
East end Toronto community reacts to fatal shooting of teen boy
WATCH ABOVE: A community in east Toronto is in mourning after one teenage boy was killed and another injured in a shooting outside a school. Sean O'Shea reports.

A 17-year-old boy is wanted for second-degree murder after a shooting in front of a Toronto high school on Monday.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier died in hospital after he was shot in front of of Woburn Collegiate Institute, located in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

Police were called to the school at around 3:22 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures on Guerrier.

Read more: Former and current student identified as those shot outside Toronto high school

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. His death marks the city’s 59th homicide of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

A second victim — a 15-year-old boy — went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was then rushed to another hospital and as of Tuesday was reported to be in stable condition.

Woburn Collegiate Institute sent a letter to parents and students Tuesday evening saying Guerrier was a former student at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute.

The letter also said the injured 15-year-old was a student at Woburn Collegiate.

Trending Now

“Our thoughts are with the student for a speedy recovery,” principal Neil Dual wrote in his letter.

Police at Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

“While police do not believe that there is any further threat to the school, they were on site (Tuesday) and will be in the days ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers have received judicial authorization to identify the wanted suspect, who is a youth.

Police said Toronto resident Mustafa Kadhem is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Mustafa Kadhem, 17, is wanted for second-degree murder.
Mustafa Kadhem, 17, is wanted for second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto shootingFatal Toronto ShootingToronto school shootingWoburn Collegiate InstituteJefferson Peter Shardeley GuerrierWoburn Collegiate Institute shootingToronto high school shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers