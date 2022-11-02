17-year-old boy wanted for murder after shooting outside Toronto high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy is wanted for second-degree murder after a shooting in front of a Toronto high school on Monday.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier died in hospital after he was shot in front of of Woburn Collegiate Institute, located in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

Police were called to the school at around 3:22 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures on Guerrier.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. His death marks the city’s 59th homicide of 2022.

A second victim — a 15-year-old boy — went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was then rushed to another hospital and as of Tuesday was reported to be in stable condition.

Woburn Collegiate Institute sent a letter to parents and students Tuesday evening saying Guerrier was a former student at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute.

The letter also said the injured 15-year-old was a student at Woburn Collegiate.

“Our thoughts are with the student for a speedy recovery,” principal Neil Dual wrote in his letter.

View image in full screen Police at Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

“While police do not believe that there is any further threat to the school, they were on site (Tuesday) and will be in the days ahead.”

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said officers have received judicial authorization to identify the wanted suspect, who is a youth.

Police said Toronto resident Mustafa Kadhem is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from The Canadian Press