Deadline approaching for Kitchener groups seeking funding from city for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says the 2023 deadline is approaching for community organizations that work for the common good of area residents to apply for funding.

It says groups that are interested can apply for funding for operations, projects, special events and equipment for next year up until Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Kitchener notes that it supplies groups in many areas, including arts and culture, special events, community support and development, and sports and recreation.

The city says the funding was instrumental for two groups — Young@rt and the Community Coalition on Refugee and Immigrant Concerns (CCORIC) — which recently received grants to deliver programs.

Young@rt, which is an event put on by Arts4All/Artshine, was provided resources to purchase programming supplies, run workshops and hire additional staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Youth programs such as Young@rt provide young adults with an opportunity to demonstrate their talents and express their creative potential,” Artshine Ceo Paul Field stated.

“Through programs like these, our community is able to sustain a vibrant art and culture scene and shape the future of our economic, social, and cultural development.”

Read more: Kitchener removing unhealthy trees in downtown core

The CCORIC received funding to help pay for a number of costs connected to World Refugee Day Waterloo Region.

“This grant has enabled us to engage newly arrived youth through art, music, and storytelling at our World Refugee Day events in a meaningful way,” stated Mary Lou Roe, program co-ordinator of CCORIC.

“Community grant funding has also helped us accomplish a variety of objectives, including raising awareness about issues facing refugee and immigrant communities, and planning community-wide events that celebrate our region’s rich history.”