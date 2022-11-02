Kingston General Hospital dealing with 2 separate COVID-19 outbreaks

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in the Connell 3 and Davies 5 units at Kingston General Hospital.
Four patients are associated with the outbreak on Connell 3 and five patients have now tested positive on Davies 5.
Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports first case of influenza A
Read More
Both units are currently closed to all but essential visitors.
KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak.
Trending Now
KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.
Health care unions call for more workers to be hired to address staffing shortages
Comments