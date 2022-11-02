SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kingston General Hospital dealing with 2 separate COVID-19 outbreaks

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 3:44 pm
Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two units at Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in two units at Kingston General Hospital. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in the Connell 3 and Davies 5 units at Kingston General Hospital.

Four patients are associated with the outbreak on Connell 3 and five patients have now tested positive on Davies 5.

Both units are currently closed to all but essential visitors.

KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak.

Trending Now

KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

