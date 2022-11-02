Driver charged after collision involving transport trucks along Hwy. 401: police

See more sharing options

The driver of a transport truck has been charged after a collision along Highway 401 near Oshawa, police say.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred on Highway 401 near Courtice Road at around 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday.

Schmidt said three vehicles were involved in the collision.

“A transport truck collided into the rear of another transport truck that had slowed due to traffic congestion ahead,” he said. “A third vehicle was damaged as it struck some of the debris.”

Schmidt said the driver of the first transport truck suffered minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with careless driving, Schmidt said.

“All lanes have re-opened,” he said.