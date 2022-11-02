Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer — Return to the beauty of Pandora

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Movie trailer: Avatar – The Way of Water'
Movie trailer: Avatar – The Way of Water
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that surrounds them, the extent they go to look after each other, and the tragedies they experience.

We’ll say one thing about the full-length Avatar trailer: it’s visually stunning.

On Wednesday, a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water — the sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster — was released to much hype and fanfare.

The film, set to clock in at over three hours in length, sees the return of original stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver. It’s been more than 10 years since the first movie showed in theatres.

Cameron’s Avatar remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Read more: Fans in uproar over Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” the official synopsis reads.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Avatar sequel has been in the works for many years; the movie was produced simultaneously with a third film in the franchise, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Read more: ‘M3GAN’ trailer — Robot doll grabs internet’s attention with creepy dance

Cameron is also reportedly creating the fourth and fifth Avatar films, which are slated for 2026 and 2028 releases, respectively.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opens in theatres across Canada on Dec. 16.

Click to play video: 'Eric McCormack stars in the new Canadian movie ‘Drinkwater’'
Eric McCormack stars in the new Canadian movie ‘Drinkwater’
James CameronAvatarAvatar: The Way of WaterAvatar trailerAvatar: The Way of Water releaseAvatar: The Way of Water release dateAvatar: The Way of Water trailerHow many Avatar movies will there beNew AvatarNew Avatar: The Way of Water trailerSecond AvatarSecond Avatar movie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers