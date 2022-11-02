‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer — Return to the beauty of Pandora

Send this page to someone via email

We’ll say one thing about the full-length Avatar trailer: it’s visually stunning.

On Wednesday, a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water — the sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster — was released to much hype and fanfare.

The film, set to clock in at over three hours in length, sees the return of original stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver. It’s been more than 10 years since the first movie showed in theatres.

Cameron’s Avatar remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” the official synopsis reads.

The Avatar sequel has been in the works for many years; the movie was produced simultaneously with a third film in the franchise, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Cameron is also reportedly creating the fourth and fifth Avatar films, which are slated for 2026 and 2028 releases, respectively.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ opens in theatres across Canada on Dec. 16.