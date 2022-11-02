Influencer may face charges after sending golf ball — and club — into Grand Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

There was no shout of “Fore!” before this troubling swing.

On Oct. 26, a woman was captured in a video hitting a golf ball over the Grand Canyon in Arizona. As she swung, the woman’s driver also flew out from her grip and into the air.

The woman, who has not been named publicly, uploaded the video to social media.

Now, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement claims there are charges pending against her.

The video, which has since been removed from its original posting, was screen recorded and reposted to Reddit.

As per the Reddit re-share, the video appeared to be posted to Katie Sigmond’s Snapchat account. Sigmond is a TikTok influencer with 6.9 million followers as of this writing. On her account, Sigmond regularly posts about playing golf.

So far, she has not made a public comment about the incident.

The Grand Canyon National Park shared a photo of the golf club mid-air and condemned the dangerous act.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'” the park wrote.

The park claimed the woman hit the golf ball into the canyon near Mather Point.

It said assistance from the public helped in identifying the golfer’s social media account and she was contacted by local authorities.

“Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending,” the park wrote. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

Despite the Grand Canyon’s massive size (nearly 29 kilometres wide), a golf ball shot into the canyon could be fatal for a passerby below.

According to Grand Canyon National Park Trips, the odds of death in the Grand Canyon is one in every 400,000 visitors. Dying from heat or dehydration is one of the most common causes of death, outnumbering those who fall off the edge of the Grand Canyon, or are hit by falling objects.