How a Halifax woodworker hopes to give famous lake dragon a fresh new look

A Nova Scotia woodworker says a local lake dragon that’s been beloved by many could be getting a remake soon.

Since the 1950s, a lake in Fall River, N.S., has been home to an iconic wooden dragon, dubbed the Miller Lake Dragon. Though it’s changed in appearance over the years, it’s been a consistent sight for many driving by for decades.

Now, one woodworker is raising money to give the Miller Lake Dragon, Emily, a much-needed facelift.

John Robidoux has been living in Halifax since 1976, and has been a fan of the dragon ever since.

“You just couldn’t go by without looking for the Miller Lake Dragon,” said Robidoux on Global News Morning.

The tale began with an oddly-shaped log floating around the lake in the early 1950s.

A photo dated back to the 1950s shows the “first sight” of the Miller Lake Dragon, which at the time, was just a log. Facebook / The Miller Lake Dragon, Emily

Later on, a dragon head was built out of paper mache by local resident Patti Snow, who named it Mortimer.

View image in full screen An undated photo shows Patti Snow and Mortimer. Facebook / The Miller Lake Dragon, Emily

The Snow family continued the tradition and have been watching after the dragon for decades. They also made its most-recent rendition, Emily, in the early 2000s.

Each winter, they take Emily out of the lake and keep her in their home until the late springtime, when she’s placed back into the water.

According to woodworker Robidoux, the Snows “are all for it,” to have a new dragon built. He said he spoke to them last year and those who live in the area would help remove it from the water and return it when ready.

He said he wants to create something more visible, that stands out.

“She’s almost a mascot… It’s just one of those things that you have to look in the lake to see that dragon when you go by,” he said.

His reiteration would be a more detailed and realistic dragon-figure carving.

View image in full screen A drawing plan for the new dragon was created by woodworker John Robidoux. John Robidoux

He recently started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the project. With a goal of $2,000, he hopes to fund the wood, paint, supplies, permit and a GPS chip for the dragon.

The GPS chip costs a dollar a day, Robidoux said.

“In order for the dragon to stay where it is… the GPS chip has to be implanted, a little security for it.”

He’s also already picked out a name. He said it was inspired by Chinese folklore, in which thedragon presiding over rivers and waterways was named Dilong.

Robidoux said he challenges the 16 HRM councillors to contribute to the fundraiser.