Assaults, injuries reported in Tsawwassen Halloween mayhem, say Delta police

Police in Delta, B.C., are appealing for photos and video after they say hundreds of rowdy youth gathered on Halloween, leading to property damage, mischief and assaults.

Police say the crowds formed at South Delta Secondary School and Dennison Park in Tsawwassen, where officers witnessed the crowd surge to as many as 400 young people at one point.

“At times, the group developed a crowd mentality where individual levels of responsibility evaporated,” police said in a media release Tuesday.

“Fireworks were deliberately fired at youth and bystanders, including first responders who were intentionally targeted. Sprinkler heads were damaged on the Dennison Park football field.”

Consumer fireworks are illegal in Delta.

Police reported several assaults, including some using fireworks, and said firefighters had to put out dumpster and brush fires in the area.

Several youth were hurt, according to police, including one girl who suffered “significant injury” from burns caused when her jacket caught fire. Two Delta police officers were also hurt.

Some homeowners also reported property damage, and police said noise complaints continued “for hours.”

Police have set up an evidence collection portal to aid in the investigation.