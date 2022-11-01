Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Hansen Road and Queen Street area just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

