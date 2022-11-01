Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont., police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:19 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Hansen Road and Queen Street area just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

