Canada

Remembrance Day disturbance case in Kelowna, B.C. still winding its way through court system

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted'
Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna went from solemn to angry when a woman began speaking about COVID-19 and vaccine mandates – Nov 11, 2021

Just over a year ago, B.C.’s Southern Interior made national headlines when a Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna quickly went from being a solemn affair to an angry one.

After the ceremony around the cenotaph in City Park ended, a woman with a microphone and loudspeaker began speaking out against COVID-19 health measures that were in place at the time.

Read more: ‘Not the right time’: Anger in Kelowna, B.C. after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted

In an instant, many in the crowd immediately voiced their displeasure, saying it wasn’t the right time or right place to discuss such things.

Fast forward five months, and police charged Linda Denise Jackson, born in 1965, with a rarely-used offence under the Criminal Code of Canada: Section 176 (3), disturbing order or solemnity of a meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

The information (charge document) was sworn on April 12, with police holding a press conference the next day.

Click to play video: 'Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted by anti-vaxxers'
Anger in Kelowna after Remembrance Day ceremony disrupted by anti-vaxxers

Jackson’s first court appearance was May 19. Since then, the file has been in court eight more times, with the latest appearance being on Oct. 31.

Trending Now

The next court date will be Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. — more than a year after the incident occurred.

During the press conference, police Insp. Adam MacIntosh said, “Kelowna RCMP officers support a person or group’s right to protest, but, when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony, this is a step too far.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP explain the criminal code that applies to the Remembrance Day disruption'
Kelowna RCMP explain the criminal code that applies to the Remembrance Day disruption

 

