Environment

Sage Hill residents concerned with impacts of proposed condo development

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:37 pm
Sage Hill residents concerned about impacts of condo development proposal
WATCH: Hundreds of people have signed a petition in Sage Hill asking Calgary's city council not to approve the development of a new condo complex in the area. Among their concerns: traffic, the preservation of a historic home, and habitat for local wildlife.

It’s a busy place, both for wildlife and for development — but a new residential housing proposal on Calgary’s northwest limits has Sage Hill residents on the defensive.

For Maureen Elko, it’s more than just a beautiful view.

“My graduate degree is in environmental health and I have a deep concern for the soil, the water, and the runoff situation,” said Elko, whose home overlooks the proposed development area.

The proposal includes up to 30 three-storey townhouse condos on the site which is currently occupied by green space and the 1898 Christie Ranch House.

Read more: City council greenlights rezoning along Calgary’s Nose Creek Valley

The site along Nose Creek is a popular spot for bird watching and a place many owls call home.

“We have deer, coyotes, porcupine, and we also have a resident mink family,” said Elko.

Hundreds of people in the area have signed a petition asking council to turn down the development proposal.

Many of them are also expressing concern more four-wheeled traffic could soon replace habitat, creating increased challenges for parking.

“It’s overflow from the townhomes and it’s overflow from the new housing over here and there’s more condos there,” said area resident Rhonda Crooks.

“So now they’re talking about building a new multi-storey apartment project and it’s just going to add to the problem.”

Read more: Sage Hill residents fight ‘alarming’ association fee collection

Area city councillor Jennifer Wyness has visited the site at the request of community members.

“We are building this density across from a joint-use future school site and just north of it we’re building high density condos. So it’s not like the community is opposed to density in the area,” Wyness said.

“They’re just making sure the developments that we do are balanced and we’re taking in the pressures of growth as well as the pressures to protect the creek.”

Right now the proposal is being assessed by City of Calgary administration, before it makes a recommendation to council.

The developer, Sphere Architecture, did not respond to a request for comment as of publishing. This story will be updated if one is received.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

