Edmonton, central Alberta to receive first big snowfall of the season

Well Edmonton, we made it to Halloween without a snowfall — but November is here and the white stuff is coming, so dig out your snow brushes, winter boots and tires.

Environment Canada said heavy snow is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday for much of central Alberta.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a snowfall warning was in effect from the U.S. border north to Edmonton, and from the Rocky Mountains east to Saskatchewan.

The national weather agency said total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast, but some areas could also see as much as a 30 centimetres — or a foot — of the white stuff.

It’s setting up to be the first significant snowfall of the season for the region, Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

Within the city limits, Beyer believes the accumulation will be five to 15 centimetres, but could be closer to 10 to 15 centimetres under the right conditions.

“The farther southeast you go from Edmonton, the higher the chances will be to be in the higher end of that range,” he said.

Snow currently falling in the southern foothills will become heavier overnight as it spreads north and east, Environment Canada said.

It will reach areas near the Saskatchewan border by the Tuesday morning commute. The worst conditions are expected to occur during the day on Wednesday.

It won’t stop snowing until Thursday morning, Environment Canada said. Beyer said dump of snow will also play a big factor in the temperatures expected on Thursday.

“Despite the clearing sky, with the fresh blanket of snow, it’ll be hard to get our high above -5 for Edmonton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Despite the clearing sky, with the fresh blanket of snow, it'll be hard to get our high above -5 for Edmonton."

It’s peak winter tire changeover season and some drivers still haven’t hade the switch.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and Beyer said to expect a slow morning commute the next few days.

“Travel with caution as wind gusts up to 50km/h may cause bowing snow and reduced visibility Wednesday.”

If visibility is reduced, drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

