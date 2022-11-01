Grimsby, Ont. man facing charges in joint child porn investigation with FBI: police

Niagara police say a recent joint child pornography case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Seattle has resulted in charges against a Grimsby, Ont. man.
The investigation, which started in October, culminated with the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday and arrest of a 31-year-old resident in the Niagara town east of Hamilton.
Read more: London, Ont. man faces child porn charges following tip from Alberta authorities
Read More
The accused is facing nine offences in all, including unlawfully making and possessing child pornography.
Trending Now
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Comments