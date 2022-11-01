Grimsby, Ont. man facing charges in joint child porn investigation with FBI: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police say a recent joint child pornography case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Seattle has resulted in charges against a Grimsby, Ont. man.

The investigation, which started in October, culminated with the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday and arrest of a 31-year-old resident in the Niagara town east of Hamilton.

The accused is facing nine offences in all, including unlawfully making and possessing child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.