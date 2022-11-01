Menu

Crime

Grimsby, Ont. man facing charges in joint child porn investigation with FBI: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 4:50 pm
Niagara Police arrested a man in Grimsby, Ont. on Tuesday following a child porn investigation. View image in full screen
Niagara Police arrested a man in Grimsby, Ont. on Tuesday following a child porn investigation. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Niagara police say a recent joint child pornography case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Seattle has resulted in charges against a Grimsby, Ont. man.

The investigation, which started in October, culminated with the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday and arrest of a 31-year-old resident in the Niagara town east of Hamilton.

Read more: London, Ont. man faces child porn charges following tip from Alberta authorities

The accused is facing nine offences in all, including unlawfully making and possessing child pornography.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

