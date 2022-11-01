Menu

Canada

Quebec politicians must swear oath to King Charles to sit in legislature: Speaker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 4:36 pm
Parti Québecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters he didn’t want to swear an oath to King Charles III. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher. View image in full screen
The Speaker of Quebec’s legislature says elected politicians must swear an oath to the King before taking office, after members of two parties refused to do so last month.

François Paradis today submitted his decision to Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Read more: Quebec opposition party refuses to swear oath to King, reopens constitutional debate

The 11 Québec solidaire and the three PQ members recently elected to the legislature swore oaths of loyalty to the Quebec people last month, but not to King Charles III, as required by the Canadian Constitution.

The two opposition parties —  both of which advocate for Quebec’s sovereignty from Canada — have described the practice of swearing an oath to the monarch as archaic and have asked the other parties to help find a workaround.

Read more: Parti Québécois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King

Paradis says the requirement to swear the oath would be enforced, adding that members who don’t comply could be expelled from the legislature.

Québec solidaire finished third and the Parti Québécois finished fourth in the Oct. 3 election, which was won by François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

