One person in hospital after stabbing in downtown, Barrie police say

One person is in hospital, and a second is in police custody after a stabbing at a downtown office building in Barrie, Ont., Tuesday morning.

Barrie police say they responded to a report a person was seriously injured around 7 a.m. in a High Street office building near Dunlop Street.

Upon arriving, officers found that one man had been stabbed and the second suspect had fled the scene, said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie Police Service.

“The two males had become engaged in an altercation, and one of the males produced a weapon, which ultimately was used to stab the other person,” Leon said.

Leon said the 41-year-old victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were not related in any which way, but they were known to one another,” Leon said of the two men involved.

The area was temporarily blocked off while officers searched for the suspect, who they say was later found at a nearby residence.

The 34-year-old Barrie man was charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He was held in police custody and scheduled to appear in Court Tuesday.