Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec judge says McGill work halted to avoid ‘irreparable harm’ to Mohawk plaintiffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 3:09 pm
The Roddick Gates that serve as the main entrance to the McGill University campus are seen on November 14, 2017 in Montreal. In his written decision to halt McGill University’s major expansion project, a Quebec Superior Court judge stated that letting the work continue would cause irreparable harm to the Indigenous group that requested the injunction. View image in full screen
The Roddick Gates that serve as the main entrance to the McGill University campus are seen on November 14, 2017 in Montreal. In his written decision to halt McGill University’s major expansion project, a Quebec Superior Court judge stated that letting the work continue would cause irreparable harm to the Indigenous group that requested the injunction. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec judge today released his written reasons for a ruling last week that halted excavation work on a McGill University project after an Indigenous group raised concerns about possible unmarked graves.

Superior Court Justice Gregory Moore writes that allowing the planned work to go ahead without taking time to develop a proper archeological plan would cause irreparable harm to the Mohawk plaintiffs who initiated the case.

Read more: Quebec judge grants interim injunction stopping McGill project over Mohawk concerns over unmarked graves

He says the identification of unmarked Indigenous graves is a priority for discovering the truth and working towards reconciliation, pointing to possible parallels between health services and residential schools.

The injunction was granted Thursday at the end of a two-day hearing, following a request in March from a group of elders from Kahnawake known as the Mohawk Mothers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mohawk Mothers demand investigation into potential unmarked graves at McGill University

The group has alleged that the bodies of Indigenous patients of the Allan Memorial Institute and the Royal Victoria Hospital are buried at the site scheduled to be redeveloped.

During the hearing, lawyers representing McGill and the Société québécoise des infrastructures, a provincial body that supports public infrastructure projects, argued that there was no evidence of unmarked graves on the site.

Click to play video: 'Plans for old Royal Victoria Hospital get approval stamp despite opposition'
Plans for old Royal Victoria Hospital get approval stamp despite opposition
IndigenousResidential SchoolsReconciliationMcGill Universityunmarked gravesKahnawakeRoyal Victoria HospitalMohawk MothersAllen Memorial Institue
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers