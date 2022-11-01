Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boy airlifted to Halifax hospital after stairway collapse, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 1'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

New Glasgow Regional Police say two people were injured, including a seven-year-old boy who had to be airlifted to Halifax, after part of a stairway collapsed Tuesday morning.

Public information officer Const. Ken MacDonald said police officers received a report of the collapse at a small apartment building on Washington Street in New Glasgow shortly before 8 a.m.

Read more: Building under construction collapses in Bedford, N.S.

He said the collapse happened between the second and third storeys.

A seven-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a stairway collapse at a New Glasgow apartment building.
A seven-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a stairway collapse at a New Glasgow apartment building. New Glasgow Regional Police

A 44-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A seven-year-old boy was also transported to hospital, and later airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald was unable to provide an update on how the boy is doing.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Global News spoke over the phone with someone at the building who identified themselves as the owner, but they declined to comment further.

HospitalApartmentSerious InjuriesNew GlasgowNew Glasgow Regional PoliceSerious Conditionapartment stairwell collapsenew glasgow stairway collapsestairway collapse
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers