Boy airlifted to Halifax hospital after stairway collapse, police say

New Glasgow Regional Police say two people were injured, including a seven-year-old boy who had to be airlifted to Halifax, after part of a stairway collapsed Tuesday morning.

Public information officer Const. Ken MacDonald said police officers received a report of the collapse at a small apartment building on Washington Street in New Glasgow shortly before 8 a.m.

He said the collapse happened between the second and third storeys.

A 44-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A seven-year-old boy was also transported to hospital, and later airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

MacDonald was unable to provide an update on how the boy is doing.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Global News spoke over the phone with someone at the building who identified themselves as the owner, but they declined to comment further.