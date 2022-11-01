Menu

World

U.S. concerned over threat of Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, vows response

By Steve Holland Reuters
Posted November 1, 2022 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. fears Russia may be advising Iran on how to suppress ongoing protests'
U.S. fears Russia may be advising Iran on how to suppress ongoing protests
WATCH: U.S. fears Russia may be advising Iran on how to suppress ongoing protests

The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

Read more: Canada sanctions Iran’s police force, university over protest crackdown

The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

President Joe Biden in recent weeks has been at odds with Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led OPEC+ organization decided to cut oil output, which raised fears of a gasoline price spike in the United States.

Click to play video: 'Mahsa Amini: House of Commons passes motion to remove Iran from UN Commission'
Mahsa Amini: House of Commons passes motion to remove Iran from UN Commission

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Josie Kao)

© 2022 Reuters

