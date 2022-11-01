U.S. concerned over threat of Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia, vows response

Send this page to someone via email

The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

President Joe Biden in recent weeks has been at odds with Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led OPEC+ organization decided to cut oil output, which raised fears of a gasoline price spike in the United States.

