Vancouver Santa Claus Parade cancelled for the third straight year

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has officially been cancelled for a third straight year.

In an announcement on its website Tuesday, organizers said the event needs a title sponsor to help with the costs of putting on the parade each year but no sponsor was able to make a commitment for 2022.

The parade was previously sponsored by Telus and Rogers.

Organizers said they are hoping to bring the event back next year.

47:06 2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

Story continues below advertisement

The parade was first cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers are still asking the public to support the work of charities such as the CKNW Kids’ Fund and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank this holiday season.

In 2019, the parade drew a crowd of more than 300,000 people along a 1.8-kilometre route through downtown Vancouver.

Global News has reached out to CKNW Kids’ Fund and the food bank for comment.