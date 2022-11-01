Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Santa Claus Parade cancelled for the third straight year

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 1:15 pm
The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver was previously sponsored by Telus and Rogers. View image in full screen
The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver was previously sponsored by Telus and Rogers. TELUS

The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has officially been cancelled for a third straight year.

In an announcement on its website Tuesday, organizers said the event needs a title sponsor to help with the costs of putting on the parade each year but no sponsor was able to make a commitment for 2022.

The parade was previously sponsored by Telus and Rogers.

Organizers said they are hoping to bring the event back next year.

Click to play video: '2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade'
2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

Read more: Vancouver Santa Claus Parade 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The parade was first cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Now

The organizers are still asking the public to support the work of charities such as the CKNW Kids’ Fund and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank this holiday season.

In 2019, the parade drew a crowd of more than 300,000 people along a 1.8-kilometre route through downtown Vancouver.

Global News has reached out to CKNW Kids’ Fund and the food bank for comment.

Santa Claus ParadeVancouver Santa Claus ParadeSanta Claus parade cancelledSanta Claus parade 2022Vancouver Santa ClausVancouver Santa Claus parade 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers