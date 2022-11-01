Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia team restoring historic Hector ship will use trees downed by Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 11:58 am
When post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through Nova Scotia, it led to another setback for the team restoring the historic ship Hector.

Work to restore a replica of the 1773 ship that brought about 190 settlers from Scotland to Pictou, N.S., had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

Read more: Estimate puts hurricane Fiona insured damages at $660 million

But Vern Shea, the ship’s restoration manager, says despite the two-week power outage at the work site, the team has been inundated with offers of old growth wood from trees downed by Fiona, which hit the region Sept. 24.

Shea says it started with an offer from one of the project’s board members, but she says the team was quickly offered more wood than it knew what to do with.

Read more: Hurricane hunter who flew into eye of Fiona describes ‘challenging’ storm

The wood, which includes old growth pine and high-quality cherry wood, will be used to build the galley and captain’s cabin.

Shea says the team recently received an offer from a descendant of one of the Hector’s Scottish passengers to mill the wood — at no cost — some of which is up to 250 years old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

