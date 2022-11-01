Flu shot now available for Hamiltonians from close to 350 providers across the city

Send this page to someone via email

More than 350 primary care providers across Hamilton now have the latest flu shot for the general public, according to the city’s public health service.

The free jabs have arrived amid reported increases in respiratory illnesses translating to large volumes of admissions in city hospitals, putting intake levels over 100 per cent normal capacity at the largest facilities.

The recent upward trend in hospitalizations has city and provincial health officials urging residents to receive a complement of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to avoid the implementation of additional health measures this winter.

“To reduce the risks of COVID-19 and influenza infections in the coming weeks and months, we hope all community members will roll up both sleeves this winter and get the flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Bart Harvey said in a release.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health hinted in mid-October of potential viral reduction measures, including the return of mask mandates, if health-care systems become too strained.

At issue is the low rate of uptake for fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses by Ontarians aged 70 and older — around 16 per cent — which Dr. Kieran Moore characterized as “not acceptable.”

“If there is any significant impact on our health system where we can’t care for Ontarians appropriately, I will absolutely have the conversation with government (around) whether we have to mandate masking for a set period of time,” Moore told Global News.

Hamiltonians six months of age and older can get the flu shot from a family doctor, nurse practitioner or walk-in clinic, while anyone two years and older can get one from a participating pharmacy.

A list of locations in Hamilton and area can be seen on the city’s website.

On Wednesday, the city said it would be pivoting its COVID-19 weekly transmission summary to a portal that tracks the impact of both COVID-19 and influenza.

The city’s vaccine clinic at LimeRidge Mall is set to double up on shots, adding flu shots for those receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays to Fridays in November.

Hamilton public health officials say nearly 53,000 bivalent COVID-19 booster doses have been administered since early September, equating to 18 per cent of the city’s population having completed a primary round of shots with two booster shots.

Ontario has purchased 7.6 million flu vaccine doses for this winter, an increase of 1.4 million over last winter. The total price tag for this year’s allotment was $89 million.

– with files from Kevin Nielsen