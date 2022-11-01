Police look to ID suspects in ‘pickpocket style thefts’ at Toronto nightclubs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a string of “pickpocket-style thefts” at nightclubs in the downtown core.

Investigators said from March to October 2022, between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., there were multiple reports to police about personal belongings being taken from people who were inside crowded nightclubs.

Items that have been taken were primarily cellphones and wallets from unattended purses, tables or straight from the pockets of unsuspecting patrons, police said.

Investigators said the suspects target patrons who are socializing and dancing.

Police have released images of the two suspects leaving a nightclub at Queens Quay West and Rees Street on Oct. 14.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a thin build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask.

The second suspect is a man with a thin build. He was also wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, black jacket, black scarf, and grey jeans. He was also wearing a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.