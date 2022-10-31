Menu

Canada

Charges stayed against Manitoba woman accused in death of baby found in garbage bin

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 5:40 pm
Charges have been stayed against a Manitoba woman accused in the death of a baby found in a garbage bin. View image in full screen
Charges have been stayed against a Manitoba woman accused in the death of a baby found in a garbage bin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Charges have been stayed against a Manitoba woman accused in the death of a baby found in a garbage bin.

A Crown attorney said the decision was made following an autopsy.

The transcript of court proceedings, which was provided by the provincial government, shows the Crown felt it was not in a position to determine the cause of death or rule out natural causes.

Charges laid after newborn baby found dead in Winnipeg garbage bin

Jeanene Moar was charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child after a baby girl was found in the bin in a back lane in Winnipeg last spring.

Police said at the time they believed the infant was born at a home nearby and was alive when she was placed in the bin.

Moar’s lawyer, Adam Hodge, says Moar spent about four months in custody before being released and is grateful to now be at home with her family.

Manitoba
© 2022 The Canadian Press

