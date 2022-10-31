Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum must pay own legal bills in public mischief trial: mayor-elect

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor-elect for Surrey, B.C., says she thinks current Mayor Doug McCallum should be on the hook for his own legal fees amid his trial for public mischief.

As McCallum’s trial started on Monday, his soon-to-be successor Brenda Locke said in an interview that taxpayers should not have to pay.

“So far, they have been (paying for his legal fees),” Locke told Global News.

“As soon as I got elected, actually within days, I instructed staff to stop paying any further legal bills for Doug McCallum, and now moving forward, they will not be paid for by the taxpayer.”

Locke went on to say it is not enough just to stop the payments for his ongoing legal fees — she also wants staff to seek outside legal help to recoup taxpayer money already spent.

“I have asked staff to get outside legal to consult with us about how we go about getting those bills that have been already paid back,” said Locke.

When asked how much money that actually is, Locke said she is not able to share that information due to legal advice.

“I can’t release the number but what I can tell you is it’s significant,” said Locke.

“The public (has been) loud and clear. They do not want to pay Mr. McCallum’s legal fees for public mischief.”

Locke said she is waiting to hear advice from legal counsel from outside the city before deciding what to do next.

Global News has reached out to McCallum for a response to Locke’s comments.

In December 2021, shortly after he was charged, the city said taxpayers would cover his fees, citing its indemnification bylaw, which applies to all employees, officers and council members.

“The city will indemnify its municipal officials against payment of amounts required or incurred to defend an action, prosecution or claim brought against a municipal official in connection with the exercise or intended exercise of the person’s powers or the performance or intended performance of the person’s duties or functions including satisfaction of a judgment, award or penalty imposed in relation to the foregoing,” the bylaw says.

A B.C. lawyer spoke generally on the situation, offering his thoughts on the legality of the situation.

“The Local Government Act permits councils to pass bylaws that indemnify their public officials and that includes council members. In this case, Surrey does have an indemnification bylaw,” said John Alexander, a lawyer at Cox Taylor in Victoria.

“The legislation that allows bylaws is very specific. It says that indemnification means a payment to defend a claim or a prosecution, but only in connection with that person’s exercise of their powers or the performance of their duties.”

There lies the crux of the legal fee payment issue as McCallum has previously said he was operating as the city’s mayor at the time of the incident, while others say he was on personal time.

— with files from Global News’ Simon Little.