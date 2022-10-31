Menu

Crime

Stratford, Ont. man shot at ducks with replica handgun, police allege

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 31, 2022 4:42 pm
Stratford, Ont. man shot at ducks with replica handgun, police allege - image View image in full screen
Stratford Police Service/Handout

A 22-year-old Stratford, Ont., man was taken into custody at gunpoint and is facing charges including carrying a concealed weapon and mischief following an incident on Friday that began with a report of a man shooting at ducks, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Culliton Street and Forman Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday following a call that a man was seen shooting at ducks in a storm pond with a black handgun.

In a statement Monday, police said the man was located outside of a nearby home, and was found holding what appeared to be a black Glock-style handgun.

Officials say officers drew their weapons and arrested the man at gunpoint, and later determined that the firearm was a BB gun.

Read more: Reported fatal crash on Hwy. 401 near Ayr, Ont. not fatal, OPP clarify

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief. He was released with an undertaking.

He is expected to make an initial appearance in court on Dec. 5, police said.

Police released an image of the replica handgun, and noted its visual similarity to the handguns that Stratford police carry.

“This similarity could easily cause anyone to confuse this type of BB gun for a real firearm, which was the case in this situation,” a statement from police read.

“We ask everyone to be aware of the dangers that these types of weapons cause and would like to remind the public that all types of BB, pellet, or airsoft guns are prohibited to use within the City of Stratford at all times, under a Municipal By-Law.”

