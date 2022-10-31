MLA stripped of duties after inviting killer to throne speech

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is offering an “unequivocal apology” after legislature member Lyle Stewart invited a notorious killer to watch the government’s speech from the throne last week.
A statement from the Saskatchewan Party government says Moe has stripped Stewart of his legislative secretary duties effective immediately.
Moe is to make a brief statement about the decision during proceedings in the Assembly later today.
Stewart invited Colin Thatcher to watch the speech last week.
Thatcher, who was an energy minister under former Conservative premier Grant Devine, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the death of his ex-wife in 1983.
Stewart has said the decision to invite Thatcher was a mistake.
