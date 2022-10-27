Inviting a convicted wife killer to Sask. throne speech an ‘error in judgement’: MLA

Send this page to someone via email

Colin Thatcher, a man who was convicted for the first-degree murder of his ex-wife, was invited by MLA Lyle Stewart to the 2022 throne speech on Wednesday.

Stewart has since put out a statement calling the move an ‘error in judgement’.

“Each MLA is given the opportunity to invite a number of guests to the Throne Speech. It was my decision alone to invite Colin Thatcher, who is a constituent and long-time friend. In retrospect, this was an error in judgment as his presence was a distraction from a very positive and forward-looking Throne Speech, which included a number of new initiatives to keep Saskatchewan families safe in their communities,” read the statement.

Thatcher sat next to a provincial police chief, while Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty read the speech, part of the which was focused on cracking down on crime in the province.

Thatcher spent over two decades in prison for the 1983 slaying of his ex-wife.

When asked if he thinks the government needs tougher crime measures, Thatcher laughed and said “enough” before walking away from reporters.

— With files from the Canadian Press