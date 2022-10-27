Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Inviting a convicted wife killer to Sask. throne speech an ‘error in judgement’: MLA

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:14 pm
Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart is heading up a trade mission overseas to promote the province’s agriculture products. View image in full screen
MLA Lyle Stewart said inviting Colin Thatcher to the throne speech distracted from the event. File / Global News

Colin Thatcher, a man who was convicted for the first-degree murder of his ex-wife, was invited by MLA Lyle Stewart to the 2022 throne speech on Wednesday.

Stewart has since put out a statement calling the move an ‘error in judgement’.

Read more: Saskatchewan to introduce new police across province: throne speech

“Each MLA is given the opportunity to invite a number of guests to the Throne Speech. It was my decision alone to invite Colin Thatcher, who is a constituent and long-time friend. In retrospect, this was an error in judgment as his presence was a distraction from a very positive and forward-looking Throne Speech, which included a number of new initiatives to keep Saskatchewan families safe in their communities,” read the statement.

Trending Now

Thatcher sat next to a provincial police chief, while Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty read the speech, part of the which was focused on cracking down on crime in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Thatcher spent over two decades in prison for the 1983 slaying of his ex-wife.

When asked if he thinks the government needs tougher crime measures, Thatcher laughed and said “enough” before walking away from reporters.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to introduce new police across province: throne speech'
Saskatchewan to introduce new police across province: throne speech
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsFirst Degree MurderPrisonThrone Speechcolin thatchererror in judgement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers