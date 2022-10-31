Manitoba addressing homelessness with new investments in shelters, rental supports

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is trying to make communities safer by addressing the homelessness crisis with new investments in shelters and rental support, Premier Heather Stefanson and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday.

“This journey will take a community effort to solve these complex issues, and I want Manitobans to know that our government is listening, we are taking action and getting things done for the benefit of all Manitobans. Today we are pleased to announce various initiatives to support Manitobans seeking safe shelter and affordable housing,” said Stefanson.

Transitional housing services and homeless outreach mentors will now receive $15.1 million as opposed to the initial $6.1 million that was allocated.

This new annual $9-million investment will support services that play a vital role in responding to homelessness, the premier noted.

The money will be provided to community-based organizations that work directly with vulnerable people and meet acute needs in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and The Pas.

“These service providers offer shelter, warmth, community and connection to essential social services,” said Squires.

Additionally, the Department of Families will provide a further $1.7 million in funding to support N’Dinawemak’s 24-7 operations.

Manitoba is also deepening the subsidy level to make rent more affordable for Manitobans who are receiving Employment and Income Assistance (EIA), added Squires.

Currently, EIA Rent Assist is indexed to 75 per cent of the median market rent. This rate will increase to 77 per cent of the median market rent beginning in January 2023.

“We know that demand for affordable housing is significantly greater than supply in Manitoba. This increase means Manitobans can afford to stay in their homes.”

Lastly, the province is working to prevent Manitobans in transition from falling into homelessness by collaborating with a community organization for up to $2 million to support a post-bail job-training program.

This program will deliver employment and training programming with intensive and personalized wraparound supports for individuals on bail and who are in receipt of EIA, added Squires.

The announcements Monday align with the overall goals of the province’s homelessness strategy and ongoing dialogue with the homeless serving sector, the province said.

Manitoba consulted with almost 400 Manitobans, 90 with lived experience.