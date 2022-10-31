Menu

Canada

COSAR out to keep an eye on little goblins and ghouls

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 12:56 pm
COSAR usually spends its time rescuing hikers in need of a hand. This year, they're helping costumed ghouls and the like stay safe. View image in full screen
COSAR usually spends its time rescuing hikers in need of a hand. This year, they're helping costumed ghouls and the like stay safe. Courtesy: COSAR

Picking up a tradition that was on hiatus during the pandemic, members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team will be out Monday night to make sure little ghosts and goblins are safe and sound.

“We will be patrolling around the South Mission area from Gordon Road and Paret Road to Canyon Middle school and all roads and neighborhoods in between,” COSAR representatives said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Search and rescue crews warn fall hikers to be prepared'
Search and rescue crews warn fall hikers to be prepared

“Please be on the lookout for our response vehicles with flashing yellow lights and members (dressed in yellow branded jackets) as they will be on the street giving out candy and giving anyone a safe place to go if something goes wrong.”

The aim of the patrol is to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

Children and adults alike are welcome to go out and say hello, and visit with Chase, the COSAR search dog.

 

