Kitchener Rangers drop pair to Erie Otters over weekend

It was a tough weekend for the Kitchener Rangers as they dropped both games of a home-and-home series with the Erie Otters.

On Sunday, Otters forward Noah Sedore opened the scoring for the home side at the 5:40 mark of the first period before three Rangers found the back of the net in succession including Mitchell Martin, Matthew Sop and Filip Mešár.

But it all fell apart for Kitchener after that as Otters centre Carey Terrance scored late in the second period and early in the third period to tie things up.

Then Otters defenceman Christian Kyrou scored two goals in less than a minute before completing the hat trick on an empty net late in the game to put things out of reach.

To add insult to injury, Kaleb Smith scored for Erie with 12 seconds remaining to finish out the scoring.

Rangers netminder Marco Constantino recorded 33 saves on 39 shots in a losing effort while his counterpart, Nathan Lalonde, turned aside 23 shots to pick up the win for the Otters.

On Saturday, the Rangers announced that they had made a trade with Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for Kitchener native Blair Scott.

He was in the lineup for Sunday’s loss but was obviously not available on Friday for the opening game of the two-game series with Erie.

On Friday night at the Aud, Erie was in Kitchener where they disappointed the home crowd by beating the Rangers by a score of 6-3.

Martin, Carson Rehkopf and Francesco Pinelli were the scorers for Kitchener while six different Otters answered for Erie including Brett Bressette, Spencer Sova, Elias Cohen, Colby Saganiuk, Bruce McDonald and Malcolm Spence.

The Rangers now sit fourth in the Midwest Division with a 4-7-0-0 record while the Erie Otters are up in second with 7-4-0-2 record.

Kitchener now has a couple of days to lick their wounds before they play host to the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night at the Aud.