Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 31

Saskatoon city hall facing budgetary pressures, mental wellness in the construction industry and optimism over the city’s economic outlook.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon city council deals with budget pressures

Saskatoon city council will look at adjustments to the budget due to financial pressures the city is facing.

There has also been some confusion over the options that council has at its disposal when dealing with allegations made by a member of the public against a city councillor.

Mayor Charlie Clark addresses both issues in this interview with Chris Carr.

Mental wellness is a concern in the construction industry

Mental wellness will be top of mind during a presentation coming up this week focusing on members of the construction community.

The Saskatoon Construction Association says high suicide rates and mental health issues are growing concerns in the industry.

Shannon Friesen, CEO of the association, explains the nature of working in construction and it can impact psychological health.

Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about the city’s economic outlook

There’s a lot of concern about a possible recession in Canada in 2023, but there’s also a lot of optimism that Saskatchewan is prepared to weather those economic challenges.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, discusses the current economic outlook for the city and challenges business owners are facing.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 31

A spooktacular Halloween forecast — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast.

