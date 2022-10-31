Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 31

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 31'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 31
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 31.

Saskatoon city hall facing budgetary pressures, mental wellness in the construction industry and optimism over the city’s economic outlook.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon city council deals with budget pressures

Saskatoon city council will look at adjustments to the budget due to financial pressures the city is facing.

There has also been some confusion over the options that council has at its disposal when dealing with allegations made by a member of the public against a city councillor.

Mayor Charlie Clark addresses both issues in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council dealing with budgetary pressures'
Saskatoon city council dealing with budgetary pressures

Mental wellness is a concern in the construction industry

Mental wellness will be top of mind during a presentation coming up this week focusing on members of the construction community.

The Saskatoon Construction Association says high suicide rates and mental health issues are growing concerns in the industry.

Trending Now

Shannon Friesen, CEO of the association, explains the nature of working in construction and it can impact psychological health.

Click to play video: 'Mental wellness a concern in the construction industry'
Mental wellness a concern in the construction industry

Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about the city’s economic outlook

There’s a lot of concern about a possible recession in Canada in 2023, but there’s also a lot of optimism that Saskatchewan is prepared to weather those economic challenges.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, discusses the current economic outlook for the city and challenges business owners are facing.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce optimistic over city’s economic outlook'
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce optimistic over city’s economic outlook

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 31

A spooktacular Halloween forecast — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 31'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 31
Mental HealthConstructioninflationLabourSaskatoon City CouncilCharlie ClarkGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Chamber of CommerceSaskatoon Construction Association
