Crime

Investigators seek suspect in assault reported at a Halloween party in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 31, 2022 10:56 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating an assault at a Halloween party. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph are seeking a man after an altercation at a Halloween Party sent two people to hospital.

Guelph Police Service, along with Guelph-Wellington paramedics, were called to a place in the Edinburgh Road South and Ironwood Road area around 1 a.m. Sunday about an assault.

Investigators say two groups of people got into a verbal altercation earlier in the evening. They say the argument turned physical and two men were hit in the head with a collapsible baton.

Both were taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment of head injuries.

Read more: Woman faces assault charge after Guelph police say store employee hit with milk carton

Investigators are looking for a man, around 19 years of age, five feet 11 inches to six feet tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and facial scruff. He was wearing a yellow construction vest and red and white baseball cap and was accompanied by two men in vintage-style pinstriped suits.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7557 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

