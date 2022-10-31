SUV crashes into Bobcaygeon home

The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital after it crashed into a house in the village of Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded around 9 p.m. to the crash on Joseph Street.
Both the vehicle and home sustained significant damage.
OPP say the driver was taken to hospital. One person inside the home at the time was not injured.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.
