SUV crashes into Bobcaygeon home

The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital after it crashed into a house in the village of Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded around 9 p.m. to the crash on Joseph Street.

Both the vehicle and home sustained significant damage.

OPP say the driver was taken to hospital. One person inside the home at the time was not injured.

#CKLOPP are on scene at a collision in Bobcaygeon where an SUV drove into a residence. The driver has been taken to hospital, and the investigation is ongoing. ^ln pic.twitter.com/r7EucDDqju — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 30, 2022

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.