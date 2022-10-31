Menu

Crime

SUV crashes into Bobcaygeon home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 10:34 am
The driver of a SUV was taken to hospital after the vehicle crashed into a home in Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

The driver of an SUV was taken to hospital after it crashed into a house in the village of Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded around 9 p.m. to the crash on Joseph Street.

Read more: Crash through County 28 roundabout south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Both the vehicle and home sustained significant damage.

OPP say the driver was taken to hospital. One person inside the home at the time was not injured.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

CrashKawartha LakesBobcaygeonCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPCar Into Housesuv into house
